Athenex on deck for IPO

Buffalo, NY-based Athenex (Pending:ATNX) is set for its IPO of 6M shares of common stock at $11 - 13,

The biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for cancer using its Orascovery and Src Kinase Inhibition platforms. Orascovery is based on a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) pump inhibitor molecule called HM30181A, which improves the absorption of P-gp substrate chemo agents like paclitaxel. irinotecan and docetaxel.

Src Kinase is an enzyme that plays a key role in regulating cell growth and is believed to block metastasis.

2016 Financials ($M): License/Consulting Revenues: 19.4 (+51.6%); Net Loss: (87.7) (-73.3%); Cash Flow Ops: (47.9) (-41.7%).