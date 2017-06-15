W.P. Carey getting out of non-traded retail business

The board has approved a plan to exit all non-traded retail fundraising activities as part of an effort to focus exclusively on net lease investing.

The hope is 1) To eliminate costs associated with the retail fundraising platform, while preserving stable recurring income streams from existing managed programs until their natural end; 2) Have increasingly stable and more predictable earnings from a portfolio of net lease assets; 3) Allow new net lease opportunities to go right to the company balance sheet; 4) Simplified disclosure and communication with the investment community.

The move isn't expected to impact 2017 AFFO guidance of $5.10-$5-30.

A conference call is set for 5:30 ET.