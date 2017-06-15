Southern California power supply at risk this summer, FERC says

Natural gas constraints in Southern California could pose a risk to the region's power supply this summer, while New England and Texas could face tight electricity supplies, according to the FERC.

The agency's summer reliability assessment forecasts power resources should be adequate to meet demand in most regions this summer, but restrictions at the Aliso Canyon storage facility could pose a risk to gas and electric reliability in Southern California, especially if hotter than normal weather conditions and unplanned gas pipeline outages materialize during the summer.

California state agencies have not allowed Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas to inject gas into the facility since a leak that started in October 2015; FERC also says new regulations on gas storage facilities imposed by California likely will reduce gas flows.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, IDU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, FXU, SDP, PSCU, PUI