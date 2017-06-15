Oxygen problems in F-18 jets is top safety issue, new Navy report says

The U.S. Navy remains unable to find a way to fix oxygen deprivation and cabin pressure loss in its Boeing (NYSE:BA) F-18 aircraft, a problem the service calls “elusive” in a new report released today.

All F-18 models have shown steady annual increases in “physiological episodes,” with incidents of oxygen deprivation and cabin decompression rising in the past year, according to Navy data.

Calling the number and severity of F-18 physiological events “unacceptable,” the report says the Navy views the problem as its no. 1 safety priority.

The Navy is not the only service dealing with the issue of oxygen deprivation, or hypoxia, and the F-18 is not the only fighter jet affected, as Luke Air Force Base in Arizona last week grounded all of its Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jets because pilots there experienced hypoxia.