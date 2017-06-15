With legal risks fading, Barclays raises Arista Networks target

With risks of litigation with Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) subsiding, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has earned a price target hike from Barclays, which is looking forward to sunnier catalysts ahead: "A crescendo of fading litigation risk, improving gross margin, and revenue upside potential related to the HPE partnership stands to bolster the model."

Litigation-averse investors may take a fresh look at the stock after recent developments at the Patent and Trial Board, says analyst Mark Moskowitz.

He raised his target to $185 from $161 (implying 22.3% upside from today's closing price).

Arista shares are up 56.3% YTD.

