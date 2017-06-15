Argus: Valero explores Mexican product supply

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has pitched distributing products by rail from Mexico's east coast to central states, Argus reports, citing marketing materials.

VLO already is a regular exporter of products to Mexico, but the plans under consideration would push its supply further inland using rail.

The VLO materials reportedly outline 950K barrels of gasoline and diesel storage at Altamira, connected to rail facilities and with docking priority at a berth suitable for vessels up to Aframax size, and a Monterrey terminal with 325K barrels of gasoline and diesel storage would receive 100-car unit trains.