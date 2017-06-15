Barclays: GE's airplane leasing business a "fantastic," underappreciated asset

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has sold off most of its GE Capital division, but Barclays analysts consider one remaining piece - GE Capital Aviation Services - "a fantastic asset" underappreciated by investors.

GECAS is the "clear leader" in the aircraft leasing market, Barclays says, seeing the business as lucrative and relatively stable with favorable cyclical and secular market dynamics.

The firm estimates GECAS "will help deliver ~$1.3B-$1.4B in run-rate free cash flow going forward... not an insignificant amount relative to GE’s ~$9B Industrial [free cash flow] in 2016."