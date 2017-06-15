Rising ethanol RIN prices a growing negative for exposed refiners, FBR says

The recent rally in ethanol RIN prices and declining oil prices are creating a combined environment that could pressure independent refiners, FBR Capital analysts say.

Ethanol RIN prices rose to as high as $0.80 on June 14, a $0.10 (14%) gain over the past three weeks and a $0.46 (167%) surge from late February, which the firm says could increase compliance costs for refiners while falling oil prices could squeeze margins.

FBR also notes the Trump administration is expected to release its proposed 2018 ethanol mandate as early as this week, which - if robust - could continue the negative effects.

FBR lists exposed refiners as Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Tesoro (NYSE:TSO).

Source: Briefing.com