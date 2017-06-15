Newmont Mining ready to shine, Raymond James analysts say

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is initiated with an Outperform rating at Raymond James, saying the company ranks high among peers in terms of its balance sheet, trading liquidity, net asset value growth and jurisdictional risk.

The firm believes NEM has done an excellent job of restructuring its portfolio and improving its operational excellence, and offers investors exposure to gold through a stable portfolio that generates solid cash flow and is supported by a strong balance sheet; for good measure, NEM also is the only S&P listed gold mining stock.

In the precious metals group, RayJay also rates Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) at Outperform.