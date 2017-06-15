ComScore expands measurement programs in Germany

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has announced an expansion of its MMX multi-platform measurement system, aimed at measuring media usage across desktops, smartphones and tablets in Germany.

It's also enhanced its Mobile Metrix in Germany using data from a mobile consumer panel, allowing for more robust reporting of mobile audiences in the country.

The MMX Multi-Platform system combines data from desktop and mobile panels along with data from the company's census network.

On MMX, Google Sites was No. 1 in Germany with 55.97B unique viewers, followed by Facebook (42.74B) and Microsoft Sites (40.4B). In Mobile Metrix, Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger and Spotify led in share of time spent on apps.