BP's "scary high" dividend raises skeptical eye from BofA Merrill analysts

BofA Merrill Lynch delivers a cautionary note on BP's high dividend, saying the company pays "one of the most challenged Big Oil dividends" and foreseeing "a path of pain" lasting longer than most peers.

BofA says BP's dividend - currently with a "scary high" 6.8% yield - requires Brent crude above $60/bbl for free cash flow coverage, which only falls to $40/bbl by 2021 on full delivery of BP’s outlook for a near doubling in free cash flow from its downstream operations.

The firm's analysis signals that BP’s downstream growth outlook accounts for more than a $10/bbl drop in the dividend’s breakeven point.

BofA sees BP remaining one of the few Big Oils to continue to see gearing increase into H2, although mostly due to ~$5B in oil spill payments, but the firm reiterates its view that BP will require more steps on the "path of pain," such as dilutive scrip dividends and asset disposals.