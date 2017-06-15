T-Mobile receives spectrum licenses, plans summer testing

With the FCC granting licenses to T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ) that the carrier for in the agency's broadcast incentive spectrum auction, the company says it will start testing this summer.

It has an eye to putting the spectrum to use as soon as 2017's end.

"Despite the cries from skeptics, T-Mobile has already kicked off deployment activities and will see the first sites ready for testing this summer," the company says.

Commercial operations for late this year would arrive when new 600 MHz smartphones are set to come out, it points out.