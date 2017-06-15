BHP taps packaging exec MacKenzie as its new chairman

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) names board director Ken MacKenzie as its new chairman, succeeding Jac Nasser effective Sept. 1.

MacKenzie was considered one of Australia's most successful chief executives in his 10 years at the helm of Amcor, the country's largest packaging company.

Elliott Management, who has been demanding an overhaul of the company, calls MacKenzie's appointment “a constructive step in bringing much needed change to the direction of BHP.”

Is there room for more than one MacKenzie at BHP? Elliott’s call for new directors and a review of management has shifted some of the focus to the future of CEO Andrew Mackenzie, in his position since 2013; six of BHP’s 11-member board has been in place for at least six years, and pressure for further changes likely will continue.