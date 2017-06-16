BOJ keeps policy on hold

The Bank of Japan kept its negative interest rates on hold in its June review, pledging to keep asset purchases around the current target of ¥80T ($727M) and sounding more upbeat on the economy.

"Private consumption has increased resilience against a background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation," the BOJ said in a statement.

