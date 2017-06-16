Youth tobacco use dropped in 2016

Youth tobacco use in the U.S. fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.

According to the CDC, the number of middle and high school students who used any tobacco product fell to 3.9M last year from 4.7M in 2015.

The decline in e-cigarette use was also notable, falling to 11.3% of high schoolers in 2016 from 16% in 2015.

Related tickers: LO, PM, MO, VGR, RAI, BTI, VPCO, OTCPK:BTAFF, OTC:BATMF, OTCPK:JAPAF, OTCPK:JAPAY, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HPNN, OTCQB:MCIG, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:VAPR, OTC:AHII