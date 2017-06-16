Executive order on drug pricing

The Trump administration is preparing an executive order aimed at lowering U.S. drug costs, a move that could come within weeks on a campaign issue that has been largely left out of GOP legislative work in Congress.

According to Bloomberg, top health and budget officials in the administration will meet today to discuss the effort, which is being led by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

