FDA approves Lannett's Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 100 mg

Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) announces that it received approval from the FDA of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 100 mg, the therapeutic equivalent to the reference standard drug of Sandoz Pharmaceuticals. Previously, the branded version of the product was marketed as Symmetrel Capsules, 100 mg.

According to IMS, total U.S. sales were ~$25M for year ended April.

Amantadine hydrochloride capsules are indicated for the prevention and treatment of infection caused by influenza A virus, treatment of parkinsonism and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions.