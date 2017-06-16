Foxconn CEO downplays China ties, leak rumors in Toshiba bid

Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) CEO Terry Gou downplays the company’s ties to China and rumored tech leaks while continuing to bid for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit.

Earlier this month, alleged Foxconn employees leaked info about upcoming Apple devices onto Reddit.

Gou says Foxconn would have no benefit in leaking its tech or the tech of current or future partners and that China is simply another market for the company, which is also considering plants in the United States.

Toshiba’s R&D would remain in Japan if Foxconn wins the bid, according to Gou, and Foxconn would help with continued development.

Toshiba had hoped to choose a chip unit bidder yesterday but is still locked in a legal battle with Western Digital.

