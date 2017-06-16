BeiGene's BGB-3111 and Roche's Gazyva combo shows significant treatment effect in early-stage blood cancer study

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the combination of BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor BGB-3111 and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 89% in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL). The data were presented at the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

The 89% ORR included 22% complete responders in treatment-naive CLL/SLL patients. The ORR was 92% in relapsed/refractory (r/r) CLL/SLL, including 16% complete responders. In r/r FL patients, the ORR was 73%, including 33% complete responders.

The most frequent BGB-3111-associated adverse events in CLL/SLL were skin reactions/contusions (33%), neutropenia (31%), thrombocytopenia (22%), fatigue (18%), fever (18%) and diarrhea (16%). All were mild or moderate. The most frequent grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life-threatening) adverse events were neutropenia (20%) and thrombocytopenia (4%). Serious adverse events occurred on 24% of FL patients.

BeiGene plans to advance BGB-3111, combined with obinutuzumab, into Phase 2 development in r/r FL. It also plans to initiate a Phase 3 study comparing BGB-311 with bendamustine plus RITUXAN (rituximab) in treatment-naive CLL.

