Opel May Europe car registrations: -2%

Opel (NYSE:GM) car registrations -1.7% to 86,903 units in May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +7.6% Y/Y to 1,386,818 units in May. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Spain and Germany during the month, while the U.K. saw a 8.5% decline in registrations.

Opel market share: 6.1% vs. 6.6% a year ago.

Opel YTD registrations -1.5%.

Results include the Opel, Vauxhall, Chevrolet and other brands.

GM's sale of Opel is expected to close this summer.

EAMA release (.pdf)