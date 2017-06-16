Opel May Europe car registrations: -2%

Opel (NYSE:GM) car registrations -1.7% to 86,903 units in May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
Overall EU registrations +7.6% Y/Y to 1,386,818 units in May. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Spain and Germany during the month, while the U.K. saw a 8.5% decline in registrations.
Opel market share: 6.1% vs. 6.6% a year ago.
Opel YTD registrations -1.5%.
Results include the Opel, Vauxhall, Chevrolet and other brands.
GM's sale of Opel is expected to close this summer.
EAMA release (.pdf)
