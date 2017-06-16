Steel Dynamics guides Q2 earnings below consensus

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -1.7% premarket after guiding Q2 earnings below consensus, seeing EPS of $0.60-$0.64 vs. $0.85 analyst consensus estimate.

During Q2, STLD modernized one of its galvanizing lines which expanded annual value-added production capability by 180K tons, but the upgrade required the line to be down for three weeks in May, resulting in higher costs and lower value-added shipments and reducing potential pretax earnings by ~$15M.

STLD also cites problems related to the start-up of its new Galvalume and paint line at the Columbus Flat Roll Division, causing in higher costs and lower value-added shipments and reducing potential pretax earnings by ~$15M.

STLD expects higher Q2 average steel product pricing, but higher scrap costs likely will offset the sales price improvement.