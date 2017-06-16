Futures look to bounce back

With tech stocks attempting to come back from their latest pullback, U.S. stock index futures are all up about 0.1% amid a speech today from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan .

He'll be the first to speak after Janet Yellen explained this week's rate hike and his views often align with that of the mainstream at the central bank.

Oil is up 1.6% at $45.17/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1257/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.17%.

