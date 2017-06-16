New survey suggests 19% of Apple buyers want a HomePod

How many people would prefer Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming HomePod smart speakers to the competition? According to a new survey, 19% of those who already own Apple products think the HomePod is the best choice for their home.

The survey had 2,000 participants and across that entire population, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) won first and second place with 17% interested in the Echo and 12% for the Dot. HomePod and Google Home tied for third with 11%. Again, these numbers represent what device respondents felt were best for their life not an intention to buy.

41% of the population expressed interest in buying a HomePod but most respondents also claimed cost was the most important deciding factor. HomePod is the most expensive of the options, so we will find out in December if that expressed interest turns into actual sales.