Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) initiated with Overweight rating and $50 (103% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) initiated with Neutral rating and $231 (2% downside risk) price target by Cantor.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Outperform rating and $88 (47% upside) price target by Credit Suisse.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) initiated with Neutral rating and $12 (11% upside) price target by Cantor.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) initiated with Overweight rating and $13 (27% upside) price target by Cantor.

Impax Labs (NASDAQ:IPXL) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (44% upside) price target by Cantor.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) initiated with Overweight rating and $52 (24% upside) price target by Cantor.

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) initiated with Overweight rating and $41 (11% upside) price target by Cantor.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) initiated with Overweight rating and $85 (16% upside) price target by Cantor.

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) initiated with Overweight rating and $222 (37% upside) price target by Cantor.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $55 (51% upside) price target by Cantor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) initiated with Neutral rating and $31 (3% upside) price target by Cantor. Upgraded to Neutral with a $30 price target by Mizuho Securities.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (50% upside) price target by Cantor. Share are up 4% premarket on robust volume.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) initiated with Overweight rating and $75 (20% upside) price target b Cantor.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) upgraded to Outperform with a $150 (24% upside) price target by Leerink Swann.