InterCloud Systems awarded new contracts valued at over $1.5M

InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD) was recently awarded over $1.5M in new contracts for professional services for new and existing customers. A majority of the work is expected to begin immediately.

Mark Munro, CEO of InterCloud Systems stated, “As we have previously reported, we continue to divest ourselves from non-core assets while reducing debt. Additionally, we continue to make significant strides in reducing salary and wage expense and SG&A expense. We will continue to focus on our remaining traditional IT services companies while presenting our NFVgrid platform to Fortune 500 companies in the carrier and enterprise sectors. Our goal is to become cash flow positive, make strategic acquisitions at the appropriate time and focus upon shareholder value.”

Press Release