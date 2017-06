Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) agrees to sell its non-core Marquis asset in the Eagle Ford Shale to Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) for ~$50M and preferred stock convertible into 1.5M common shares.

The assets consist of ~21K net acres with net production of ~1,750 boe/day (74% oil) from 104 gross (65 net) wells.

SN says the sale continues its strategy of focusing on the growth of the Comanche, Catarina and Maverick areas of the Western Eagle Ford, where it has accumulated more than 340K net acres.