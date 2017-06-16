Dan Ivascyn leads Pimco back to the top

via Justin Baer at the WSJ

Pimco (OTCQX:AZSEY) CIO Dan Ivascyn bears little resemblance to predecessor Bill Gross - he lets others have their say in meetings, rarely appears on TV, and has a desk no big than the rest. He ended Pimco's practice of reserving choice parking spots for top executives. You get the picture.

As for trading, Ivascyn is more likely to accept the expertise of individual portfolio managers, rather than Gross, who issued broad market calls, and then expected managers to work within those confines.

Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund (MUTF:PONAX) now has more than $79B in AUM, and earlier this year surpassed Gross' old Total Return Fund (MUTF:PTTAX) as the world's largest actively managed fixed-income fund.

As for Pimco overall, he's been able to stop the outflows in the post-Gross era - the firm has seen net inflows for three straight quarters.

Closed-end fund of interest: PDI