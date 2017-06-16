Exxon Mobil to proceed with Liza field development offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces a final investment decision to proceed with the first phase of development for the huge Liza oilfield offshore Guyana.

XOM expects Phase 1 to cost ~$4.4B, which includes a $1.2B lease capitalization cost for an FPSO facility designed to produce as much as 120K bbl/day of oil; production is expected is start by 2020.

XOM also says it achieved positive results from the Liza-4 well, which would underpin a potential Liza Phase 2 development.

The Liza field is part of the 6.6M-acre Stabroek block, whose gross recoverable resources are estimated at 2B-2.5B boe; XOM is the operator with a 45% stake, Hess (NYSE:HES) holds a 30% interest and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen owns 25%.