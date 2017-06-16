Aurinia's voclosporin shows durable response in mid-stage LN study; shares ahead 5% premarket

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is up 5% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of results from its Phase 2b AURA-LV study assessing voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The data were presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Madrid.

Almost half (49%) of patients receiving 23.7 mg of voclosporin twice daily were in complete remission at week 48 compared to 24% for placebo (p=0.0012). All of the patients (100%) who achieved complete remission at week 24 remained in complete remission at week 48.

The company says these data plus results from the Phase 3 AURORA study should be sufficient to support global regulatory applications.

