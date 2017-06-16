MedEquities Realty Trust Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility For $10M

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) acquires the real property comprising Woodlake at Tolland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, approx. 65K sq. ft., a skilled nursing facility licensed for 130 beds, from a wholly owned subsidiary of Prospect Medical Holdings for an aggregate cash purchase price of $10M.

The acquired property will be lease to Prospect ECHN Eldercare Services pursuant to a 12-year triple-net lease at an initial lease rate of 9.0% with annual escalators.

Prospect Medical Holdings and Prospect ECHN will provide a guaranty for the lease.

The transaction is expected to close within 60 days, subject to closing conditions and Connecticut regulatory approval.