May housing starts fell to a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 1.09M - down 5.5% from April, and well short of expectations for 1.23M.

That rate is also down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Stripping out multifamily, single-family housing starts in May of 794K were down 3.9% M/M, and up 2.3% Y/Y.

Building permits fell 4.9% M/M and 0.8% Y/Y to 1.168M.

Treasury yields have edged a hair lower since the print, with the 10-year yield now flat on the session at 2.16%. TLT, TBT both flat premarket