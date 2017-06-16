Dire assessment on U.S. auto from BAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issues a warning on U.S. auto that could reverberate around trading on suppliers and manufacturing.

The firm sees a "swift and material" downturn that will lead to a U.S. sales growth fall to a 13M unit annual selling rate by around 2021 and a "tsunami" of off-lease volume whacking pricing. Raw material costs are seen potentially moving in the wrong direction for the industry.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is singled out with a cut to Underperform, while price target reduction are fired off on F, GM, FCAU, ADNT, AXL, BWA, CPS, DLPH, GNTX, LEA, MGA, AN, GPI, LAD, PAG, SAH and KMX. Volatile auto rental names Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) and Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) could also be impacted by the BAML gloom.

Source: Bloomberg