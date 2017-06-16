BAML swaps out Aimco for Equity Residential; Camden Property made a top pick

Though still cautious on Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) NYC exposure, analyst Juan Sanabria says excess free cash flow in 2018 (after paying dividends) could be used for share buybacks. He upgrades to Buy from Neutral, with $75 price target suggesting more than 10% upside .

He downgrades Aimco (NYSE:AIV) to Neutral from Buy, noting a fancy valuation amid maybe too-high expectations on same-store revenues this year.

He also moves Buy-rated Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to the top-picks list, calling worries over Houston overblown. His $96 price target is also about 10% upside .

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg