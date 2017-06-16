Sutherland Asset Management issues $65M senior notes

ReadyCap Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE:SLD) issued $65.0M in aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due on February 15, 2022 withinterest payable semi-annually.

Net proceeds will be used to acquire and originate new assets for general business purposes.

The Notes are senior secured obligations of ReadyCap and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Sutherland Partners, L.P., Sutherland Asset I, LLC and ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Joint book-running managers : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Incapital LLC and Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P.