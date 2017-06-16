Argos executes private $6M capital raise via convertible note

Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) inks an agreement with investor Pharmstandard International S.A. for the direct sale of a $6M secured convertible promissory note. The transaction should close by June 21.

The note will bear annual interest of 9.5% and will be secured by all of the company's intellectual property. At Pharmstandard's discretion, it may convert the note into shares of Argos common stock at $0.50 per share at any time.

Pharmstandard is the company's largest shareholder with a 39.52% stake. It will not be able to convert all of the note if the conversion increases its stake to more than 39.9%, but can convert part of it in order to stay under the limit.

Shares closed yesterday at $0.3926.