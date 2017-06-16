Interpace prices equity offering; shares down 35% premarket

Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) slumps 35% premarket on robust volume in response to its public offering of 12.5M shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 12.5M shares of common at $1.10. The warrants are immediately exercisable at $1.25 per common share. The offering should close by June 21.

Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 1.875M shares of common and/or warrants to buy up to 1.875M shares.

Net proceeds of $12.7M will fund working capital, trade payables, contract sales organization obligations and general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $1.53.