FT: Noble Group bankers agree to extend borrowing base

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) wins a lifeline from its main lenders who agree in principle to extend its borrowing base, which provides crucial working capital for the company’s U.S. business, until October, Financial Times reports.

Noble has been seeking an extension of the $2B borrowing facility to give it more time to find a white knight investor.

Although the borrowing base does not formally expire until next week, Noble’s lenders could have asked the company to pay back $600M of cash it has drawn from the facility today, according to the report.