Toshiba low on chip supplies; chip unit sale pushed to June 28

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) is struggling to secure silicon wafers needed to make its chips as the company still tries to complete the chip unit sale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ sources say competitors have agreed to pay more for the wafers to speed up production for next year’s contracts, but Toshiba has “held back in some cases.”

Toshiba currently stands second in the NAND flash memory market behind Samsung.

The company had hoped to select the winning chip unit bidder yesterday but now the bid unit date has pushed back to June 28 as more bidders continue to step forward and Toshiba continues to fight legal claims from Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which already owns a stake in the unit.