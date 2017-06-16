Summit Hotel Properties Completes Acquisition Of Courtyard By Marriott Charlotte City Center

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) completed acquisition on June 9, 2017 of the 181-guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte City Center for a total purchase price of $56.3M and entered into a management agreement with OTO Development, LLC.

During first year, the Company estimates a capitalization rate of 8.3% based on current estimate of the NOI and will add EBITDA of approx. $2.7M for the remainder of 2017.

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, the Courtyard RevPAR was of $129 and an EBITDA margin of 54.%.