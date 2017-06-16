AAOI reportedly started at Sell at BWS in changing opticals market

Applied Optoelectronics is seeing choppy quotes around the flat line amid volatile trading in optical stocks that's following Finisar's disappointing earnings.

BWS Financial is launching AAOI at Sell with a $25 price target, according to Notable Calls. That implies 60% downside. AAOI is headed for disappointment with 100G pricing about to be destroyed, according to that chatter.

Finisar noted in its earnings call that growth in 100-GB transceivers for hyperscale data centers was a bright spot, optimism that has sent its stock up 11.8% . With a 100-GB transceiver coming in Q3, price compression there is "inevitable."