Stocks open lower; Amazon buyout of Whole Foods roils retailers, grocers

Stocks drift lower at the open as the Nasdaq, already down by nearly 1% for the week, gets off to a slow start; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

The major European bourses trade higher following news that euro zone governments will give Greece 8.5B in rescue funds; France's CAC +0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% .

In U.S. trading, big box retail and traditional grocers are under heavy pressure as Amazon steps up competition with its $13.7B buyout of Whole Foods; Wal-Mart -5.2% , Target -10.4% , Costco -6.3% , Kroger -12.3% .

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchamrk 10-year yield slipping a basis point lower at 2.16% and the two-year yield dropping 3 bps to 1.32%.

WTI crude +0.8% at $44.81/bbl, looking to break a two-session losing streak, but oil is still on track for its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Still ahead: Atlanta Fed business inflation, consumer sentiment