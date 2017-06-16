Food suppliers reeling with Amazon shadow over the sector

Shares of food suppliers are skittish after Amazon shoulders deeper into the sector with the acquisition of Whole Foods.

Presumably, concerns on the deflationary impact of Amazon gaining significant food market share is weighing on investors.

Early decliners include Core-Mark Holding (CORE -4% ), SpartanNash (SPTN -7.3% ), US Foods (USFD -3.4% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN -2.9% ), Sysco (SYY -3.5% ) and Chef's Warehouse (CHEF -1.7% ).

