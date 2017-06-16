Sharp drop for Costco as Amazon grocery play digested

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are down a whopping 7.46% after Amazon acquires Whole Foods.

Though it's unclear yet what direction Amazon will take with the Whole Foods stores it acquired, there's no question that Costco could be in harm's way given the Seattle company's penchant for operating at razor-thin margins.

Volume on Costco is already 2X normal activity after less than 30 minutes of trading.

