Xencor's XmAb 5871 continues to show treatment effect mid-stage IgG4-RD study

Updated results from Xencor's (XNCR -2.4% ) Phase 2 clinical trial assessing XmAb 5871 for the treatment of patients with active IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) showed 93% (n=14/15) of patients responded, 12 (80%) within two weeks of the first dose. The data were presented as EULAR in Madrid.

No severe adverse events have been observed.

XmAb5871 is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD19, specifically TcyRIIb, a receptor that inhibits B cell function without killing the cells. Inhibiting the function of B cells is a proven approach to treating many autoimmune diseases.

IgG4-RD is an autoimmune disorder characterized by chronic inflammation, specifically tissue infiltration with lymphocytes (includes B cells) and IgG-4-secreting plasma cells. It is a relapsing-remitting condition associated with varying degrees of fibrosis. It can lead to organ failure if untreated, although it usually responds well to oral steroids. The specific prevalence is unknown but it is rare, occurring in 2.8 - 10.8/million according to one study conducted in Japan.

Previously: Xencor's XmAb5871 shows encouraging results in mid-stage study in IgG4-RD (Nov. 13, 2016)