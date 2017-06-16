GE's $31B pension shortfall is biggest among S&P 500 companies

General Electric (GE -0.4% ) CEO Jeffrey Immelt is leaving a big unfunded tab on his way out the door: GE’s $31B pension shortfall is the biggest among S&P 500 companies and 50% greater than any other corporation in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

The pension deficit has been growing too, as Immelt spent more than $45B on share buybacks over the past two years to pacify shareholders and activists such as Nelson Peltz while spending slightly over $2B on total pension contributions.

The financial consequences of GE’s short-termism have meant “anemic” free cash flow from its industrial businesses, and the pension hole and indebtedness helped subtract ~$8/share from its equity value, based on Cowen's sum-of-the-parts analysis, which the firm says will prevent Immelt or CEO successor John Flannery from dramatically transforming GE's portfolio.