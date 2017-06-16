EU antitrust officials step closer to Alphabet shopping fine

EU antitrust regulators step closer to penalizing Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) for the company’s search manipulations that prioritized Google-affiliated shopping content, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The fine is expected to set a new record for the EU watchdog, which means topping Intel’s previous record of about $1.18B.

Regulators can only fine as much as 10% of a company’s FY revenues but Google’s revenues were $90.27B last year.

Alongside the fine, regulators will likely watch to make sure Google provides equal opportunities to all shopping platforms in the future.