Nuclear industry scrambles to push bill favoring Southern, SCANA reactors

The U.S. nuclear industry is urging Congress to pass legislation before the end of this month that would allow two pairs of financially struggling nuclear reactors to cash in on expiring tax credits, Axios reports.

Officials at Southern Co. (SO -0.1% ) and SCANA (SCG +1.1% ) say the tax credits, which under current law would expire before they could take advantage of them, are essential in finishing construction.

A House committee approved the legislation at issue yesterday but must still pass the full House as well as the Senate.

In laying out the case to Congress, the Nuclear Energy Institute lobby group is emphasizing the national security benefits of extending the credits.