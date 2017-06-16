Apple hires Sony TV execs for original programming

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) takes a larger step into the world of original programming with the hires of execs from Sony (NYSE:SNE) Pictures Television.

Execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were responsible for a range of popular shows including “Breaking Bad,” “The Blacklist,” “Rescue Me,” and perhaps most notably, “The Crown,” which is distributed by Netflix.

The execs join Apple as co-heads of video programming, under SVP Eddy Cue and backed by the company’s $24B services business, which right now mostly amounts to iTunes and music streaming. CEO Tim Cook wants to double that segment revenue by 2020.

Original content can keep Apple competitive with the successes of Amazon and Netflix exclusives and draw buyers to Apple TV.

Apple has slowly rolled out some original programs including a recently released “Shark Tank” inspired app developer competition show called “Planet of the Apps”, which received mixed reviews. A streaming version of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” was also announced.