BAML auto gloom sends retailers and suppliers lower

Bank of America's harsh assessment on the U.S. automobile industry is impacting stocks on the retail and suppliers side of the business. In a nutshell, the firm sees used car pricing and overall unit volume heading lower in the U.S.
Lithia Motors (LAD -7.2%), Sonic Automotive (SAH -7.9%), Group 1 Automotive (GPI -7.4%), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG -5.6%), Penske Automotive Group (PAG -6.1%), AutoNation (AN -5%), BorgWarner (BWA -5.5%), Tenneco (TEN -5%), Lear (LEA -4%) and American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -7.5%) are all lower.
