Food stocks tremble after Amazon lands WFM

Shares of packaged/processed food companies appear to be impacted the the thunderbolt that Amazon is buying Whole Foods as investors gauge if the event is deflationary.

Decliners include McCormick & Company (MCK -2.3% ), B&G Foods (BGS -4% ), John B, Sanfilippo (JBSS -4.1% ), Flowers Foods (FLO -4.4% ), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE -3.2% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -3.1% ), General Mills (GIS -3.4% ), Conagra Brands (CAG -3% ), Kellogg (K -2.7% ), J.M. SMucker (SJM -2.1% ) and Treehouse Foods (THS -0.8% ).

#Amazon-WholeFoods

Previously: Amazon acquires Whole Foods Market (June 16)