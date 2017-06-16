Food stocks tremble after Amazon lands WFM

Shares of packaged/processed food companies appear to be impacted the the thunderbolt that Amazon is buying Whole Foods as investors gauge if the event is deflationary.
Decliners include McCormick & Company (MCK -2.3%), B&G Foods (BGS -4%), John B, Sanfilippo (JBSS -4.1%), Flowers Foods (FLO -4.4%), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE -3.2%), Campbell Soup (CPB -3.1%), General Mills (GIS -3.4%), Conagra Brands (CAG -3%), Kellogg (K -2.7%), J.M. SMucker (SJM -2.1%) and Treehouse Foods (THS -0.8%).
#Amazon-WholeFoods
Previously: Amazon acquires Whole Foods Market (June 16)